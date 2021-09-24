Saraland schools go ‘Mask Preferred’ as COVID cases decline

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland City Schools students and staff will have the choice whether or not to wear masks when they return to classes on Monday, Sept. 27.

Superintendent Aaron Milner made the announcement in a letter Friday afternoon.

Milner said the decision comes as COVID-19 cases trend downward.

Saraland Schools still recommends all students and teachers wear masks when not socially distanced. The district will also continue to moniter COVID-19 cases in schools. Should cases spike, the mask rule could come back.