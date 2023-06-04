SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular restaurant chain is opening back up in Saraland after it was closed for nearly two years.

Ruby Tuesday was damaged in an early morning fire on Oct. 25, 2021, and has been closed since. The once-bustling Saraland restaurant will be reopening its doors to the public on June 13.

WKRG News 5 spoke to the owner of the Saraland branch who said they rebuilt the restaurant from the ground up. He said they are excited to be serving the community once again.

When firefighters arrived at the store back in 2021, they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the building near the kitchen. No one was there at the time and no one was hurt.