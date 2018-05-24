Saraland residents prepare for potential for heavy rains

The city of Saraland is preparing for the rain predicted this weekend. Many residents are taking precautions and picking up sandbags to protect their homes.

“I flooded out three years ago in another house, so yeah, if you live in Saraland, be scared,” said Monica Wiley, who picked up sandbags.

“My garage sits on a hill and water runs down into it,” said Daniel Alford.

People in Saraland are getting ready for a wet weekend. With each scoop of sand, they are putting sandbags around their properties to make sure their homes are safe from any water that may seep in.

“This is prevention, my house is a little bit lower in the front, and I have to put sandbags up around my front door to prevent any flooding from coming in the house,” said Allen Chafin.

Chafin has been getting sandbags every year when the city offers them.

“Sometimes, it gets to about right here,” said Chafin.

He lives between Celeste Road and Norton Avenue in Saraland, he says it does flood in the area. Like May of last year, where about a foot of water damaged some homes, and some streets were impassable due to the high water.

So he piles the bags up around his front door.

“The street water comes in and doesn’t have anywhere to go,” said Chafin.

Chafin says he’s preparing just in case, and the sandbags work for him, he’s never had any water get into their home.

“That’ll do us,” said Chafin.

The city of Saraland is offering sandbags Friday, from 9:00 to 3:00 at the Saraland Public Works Department at 150 Station Street. They are limiting sandbags to 15 per resident, but say they’re handing out as many as is needed.