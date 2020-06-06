Saraland preps for Cristobal with sandbags

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Flooding is a common problem in parts of Mobile County. Today homeowners in Saraland were getting ready. They picked up sandbags at the public works department.

“These guys do a wonderful job you can’t ask for anything better,” said Kenneth Ellison from the driver’s seat of his pickup truck, thanking city staff. “I’m just trying to be prepared, want to make sure we can keep water out of the house if it starts to threaten things. Flooding is an issue a lot of people deal with in Saraland on a regular basis.

Terry Hembstead, Saraland: “We live in a low lying area, when we get all this rain will flood our cellar and we put sandbags in front of the doors to try to keep the water out,” said homeowner Terry Hembstead as he picked up sandbags in his truck. Earlier this year in February flooding around Bayou Sara prompted evacuations and damaged some homes and property. People hope whatever this storm brings, they can handle it.

“I’m not too worried about it, we’ve had storms before it shouldn’t be too bad as long as you stay safe it should be alright,” said Caleb Merrill. Each bag a hefty help when the deluge gets huge.

