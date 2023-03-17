SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 60-year-old man was last scene in Saraland on March 18, 2022. SPD provided a description and photo of the man.

James Bernard White is 5-foot-11, weighing 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a a gray Alabama short sleeve shirt, dark colored sweatpants with gray and black New Balance tennis shoes.

Police said there is no vehicle description and they do not know a possible destination. He was last seen at 1029 Cleveland Rd. in Saraland.

If you have any information about White’s whereabouts, call the SPD at 251-675-5331 or your local law enforcement agency. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Saraland Crime Stoppers tip line at 251-459-8477.