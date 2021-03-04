Saraland police searching for missing 65-year-old man

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 65-year-old Raymond Palmer. Palmer was last seen at his home on Monday, March 1. His family told police he currently has medical issues and may be without his medication.





Palmer is believed to be wearing a red T-shirt, jean pants and a blue and red baseball cap. If you have any information on his whereabouts or have seen him, call the Saraland Police Department at 251-675-5331 and speak with an investigator. You can also call the Saraland Crime Stoppers tip line and leave an anonymous message at 251-459-8477.