Saraland police officer returns cantaloupe to woman who left it at Walmart

Mobile County

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman got a sweet surprise after she was pulled over by a police officer Tuesday morning after leaving Walmart in Saraland.

Amee Sanders Autery went to pick up groceries at the Saraland Walmart and was pulled over by a Saraland Police officer shortly after she left.

“The employee loaded my groceries for me and I had just pulled out of the parking lot and made it to the light when I noticed he was behind me,” Autery said.

The officer pulled Autery over and came to her window and said, “Did you just leave Walmart?” The officer pulled out a cantaloupe and told her, “You forgot this.”

“I have no idea how he ended up with it, but he followed me and made sure I got it!” Autery said.

Autery didn’t get the officer’s name, but she is thankful that he took the time to make sure she didn’t leave any of her groceries behind.

“I’m in awe that he would do that, and I’m super thankful that he did!” Autery said. “I would love to be able to put a name to the face, he was so sweet to do that.”

