Saraland Police need help finding runaway teen

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Police need help locating a a runaway teenage girl.
17-year-old Emileigh Patience McClure ran away from her home on Monday, Jan. 5.
If anyone has any information, call the Saraland Police Department at 251-675-5331 or anonymously through Saraland Crime Stoppers at 251-459-8477.
