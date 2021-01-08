Saraland Police need help finding runaway teen

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Police need help locating a a runaway teenage girl.

17-year-old Emileigh Patience McClure ran away from her home on Monday, Jan. 5.

If anyone has any information, call the Saraland Police Department at 251-675-5331 or anonymously through Saraland Crime Stoppers at 251-459-8477.

