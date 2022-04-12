SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Police Department is looking for a missing man.

James Bernard White, 59, was last seen Friday, March 18, 2022. White left his home in Saraland and has not been seen since, according to a Facebook post from the SPD. White is usually seen traveling in Saraland, Chickasaw and Prichard.

White was last seen wearing a gray University of Alabama short sleeve shirt. Whit was also wearing gray sweatpants and gray and black new balance tennis shoes.

If you have any information about White’s whereabouts, call the SPD at 251-675-5331 or your local law enforcement agency.