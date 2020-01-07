Saraland Police investigate shooting on Aba Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The difference between flooding and flash flooding is a common misconception and many people wonder how forecasters decide to issue a flash flood warning. News 5's Caroline Carithers spoke with Meteorologist Jason Beaman from the National Weather Service in Mobile to get the details.

Flooding is a general term and ranges from ponding of water to poor drainage areas that causes water to pool over a roadway. Flash flooding is more specific and is defined as a rapid rise of water in a short amount of time and can destroy life and property.