Saraland police find eight pounds of marijuana, THC wax in RV during traffic stop

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A Clearwater, Fla., man is facing multiple drug charges after Saraland police found marijuana and THC wax inside his RV during a traffic stop.

On Nov. 9, members of the Saraland Police Department K-9 Division made a traffic stop on a recreational vehicle traveling south on Interstate 65 at mile marker 15. The driver of the RV was 57-year-old Thomas Gill. During the traffic stop, police found about eight pounds of marijuana and eight ounces of THC wax, as well as assorted drug paraphernalia.

Gill was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gill is currently in Mobile County Metro Jail.