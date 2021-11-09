Saraland police find eight pounds of marijuana, THC wax in RV during traffic stop

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A Clearwater, Fla., man is facing multiple drug charges after Saraland police found marijuana and THC wax inside his RV during a traffic stop.

On Nov. 9, members of the Saraland Police Department K-9 Division made a traffic stop on a recreational vehicle traveling south on Interstate 65 at mile marker 15. The driver of the RV was 57-year-old Thomas Gill. During the traffic stop, police found about eight pounds of marijuana and eight ounces of THC wax, as well as assorted drug paraphernalia.

Gill was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gill is currently in Mobile County Metro Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories