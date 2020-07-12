Saraland Police Department confirms shooting in Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Police Department confirmed on Facebook that a shooting occurred on July 12, 2020 at 1100 Block of Joaneen Drive.
The victims and suspects have been identified. SPD says this shooting is not a threat to the public and that the scene is still being processed and should be avoided by the public.
