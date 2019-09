SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Police have wanted suspects in custody following a chase Wednesday morning.

Saraland Police say the suspects are believed to be responsible for several recent residential burglaries. They were found with items from one of those burglaries.

During the chase, Saraland Police say the driver rammed a police vehicle and threw a gun from the car. Police were able to find the gun and learned it had been stolen.

No word on if anyone was injured during the chase.