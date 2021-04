SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A death investigation is underway in Saraland after police say possible human remains were found near a wooded area near Highway 43 and McKeough Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Saraland Police say the identity of the remains is unknown at this time due to the level of decomposition. However, the investigation continues as a death investigation until detectives receive information back from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, police say.

This is a developing story.