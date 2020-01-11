Saraland opens safe house in advance of storms

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Police Department posted online that they are opening the City of Saraland safe house starting at 8 Saturday morning.

“Anyone needing to evacuate or in need of shelter needs to bring all medications and basic necessities, including water, food and bath needs for each person for at least 48 hours. The shelter will not be able to accept pets of any kind, except for documented service animals, all other animals will not be allowed. If you wish to utilize the safe house, please contact the police department at the non-emergency number by calling 251-675-5331,” said the post.