MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Their lifespans combine for nearly half a millennium. They are a few of those who still survive from The Greatest Generation. Each are either nearing 100 years, or have already made it there. Several veterans from World War II were the honored guests of a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Oaklawn Cemetery in Mobile Wednesday.

WKRG News 5's Bill Riales covered that part of the story closely.