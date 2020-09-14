Saraland Mayor issues voluntary evacuation

This satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Sally, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 2050 GMT. Sally churned northward on Sunday, poised to turn into a hurricane and send a life-threatening storm surge along the northern Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Police Department released a statement on Facebook stating the mayor of Saraland issued a voluntary evacuation. The mayor is asking those living in low elevated areas to consider evacuating due to potential flooding.

You can read the full Facebook post below:

LATEST STORIES