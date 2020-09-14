Saraland Mayor issues voluntary evacuation

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Police Department released a statement on Facebook stating the mayor of Saraland issued a voluntary evacuation. The mayor is asking those living in low elevated areas to consider evacuating due to potential flooding.
You can read the full Facebook post below:
LATEST STORIES
- Niceville man charged with DUI manslaughter in pedestrian fatality
- USA gives update on Hurricane Sally preparation plans
- Drew Brees reflects upon win vs Tom Brady, Bucs
- The 100 Series Finale Watch and Win Giveaway
- Joint presser held by Mobile County Commission and City of Mobile