Saraland homeowners evacuating from flooded house

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SARALAND (WKRG) — A family in Saraland is having to evacuate from their home after flooding in the area.

The house near Bayou Sara suffered major flooding this week. The family says there are at least six inches of standing water inside their home and at least a foot of water outside the house.

The family claims to have asked the city of Saraland for sandbags but they did not receive any. One of the family members, who is pregnant, says her ultrasound photos were ruined in the flooding. They also say they have lost photos and memorabilia from their late father.

