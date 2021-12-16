Saraland High School has 12 signees on National Signing Day

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland High School held a signing ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 15 for 12 of their senior athletes.
The following seniors were signed to play their specific sport:
|Britney Clayton
|Softball
|Bishop State Community College
|Alina Day
|Tennis
|Spring Hill College
|Alexis Gillette
|Volleyball
|University of Mobile
|Mandi Hart
|Softball/Volleyball
|Faulkner University
|Keaton Law
|Football
|Western Kentucky University
|Trevon McAlpine
|Football
|Texas Tech University
|Gavin Schmitz
|Fishing
|University of Montevallo
|Addison Sikes
|Fishing
|University of Montevallo
|Jack Smith
|Football
|Clemson University
|Corby Stroud
|Volleyball
|Piedmont University
|Bailey Webb
|Volleyball
|Blue Mountain College
|Jarel Williams
|Football
|West Virginia University
Coaches for each sport spoke about the dedication that the Saraland athletes had for their respective sport. Students were then given the opportunity to thank those who helped and encouraged them over the years.
To view clips from the ceremony, click here.