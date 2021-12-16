Saraland High School has 12 signees on National Signing Day

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland High School held a signing ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 15 for 12 of their senior athletes.

The following seniors were signed to play their specific sport:

Britney ClaytonSoftballBishop State Community College
Alina DayTennisSpring Hill College
Alexis GilletteVolleyballUniversity of Mobile
Mandi HartSoftball/VolleyballFaulkner University
Keaton LawFootballWestern Kentucky University
Trevon McAlpineFootballTexas Tech University
Gavin SchmitzFishingUniversity of Montevallo
Addison SikesFishingUniversity of Montevallo
Jack SmithFootballClemson University
Corby StroudVolleyballPiedmont University
Bailey WebbVolleyballBlue Mountain College
Jarel WilliamsFootballWest Virginia University

Coaches for each sport spoke about the dedication that the Saraland athletes had for their respective sport. Students were then given the opportunity to thank those who helped and encouraged them over the years. 

To view clips from the ceremony, click here.  

