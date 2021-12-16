Saraland High School has 12 signees on National Signing Day

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland High School held a signing ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 15 for 12 of their senior athletes.

The following seniors were signed to play their specific sport:

Britney Clayton Softball Bishop State Community College Alina Day Tennis Spring Hill College Alexis Gillette Volleyball University of Mobile Mandi Hart Softball/Volleyball Faulkner University Keaton Law Football Western Kentucky University Trevon McAlpine Football Texas Tech University Gavin Schmitz Fishing University of Montevallo Addison Sikes Fishing University of Montevallo Jack Smith Football Clemson University Corby Stroud Volleyball Piedmont University Bailey Webb Volleyball Blue Mountain College Jarel Williams Football West Virginia University

Coaches for each sport spoke about the dedication that the Saraland athletes had for their respective sport. Students were then given the opportunity to thank those who helped and encouraged them over the years.

To view clips from the ceremony, click here.