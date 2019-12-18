Saraland High School athletes sign commitments to play at collegiate level

Saraland, Ala. (WKRG) – Several athletes at Saraland High School committed to playing at the collegiate level today. Among them were Brett Nezat, a quarterback that committed to Arkansas State and DJ Thomas, a tight end who signed with Ole Miss.

Nezat says, “I just feel led to be at Arkansas State, and I am just happy to have the opportunity.”



Thomas is at a loss for words and says it is a surreal moment adding, “I am a hard worker…being out on the field, there is just no feeling like it.”



Coach Jeff Kelly is very proud of the “productions, class, hard work and leadership” that these players brought to the program. He says he expects another round of signees from his team in February and is proud of all of them.



