Saraland girl battling DIPG speaks about her diagnosis

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — For nine months now, one Saraland girl has been battling DIPG, a rare cancerous brain tumor.

She and her family sat down with News 5 for the first time since the diagnosis.

Mary Beth Ezell was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG, on Halloween of last year.

“I kept falling,” said Mary Beth. Her mom, Shelli Hall, asked, “you kept falling?”

Her family watched as a normally active pre-teen got clumsier, that was one of the reasons they decided to to take her to the doctor.

“When the doctors came in and they said it’s Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, I just had to look at. I had my aunt in there with me and I had to look at her and she said ‘so it’s DIPG’ when they confirmed it, it was just like everything stopped,” said Shelli.

Shelli says she had heard of DIPG from other cases on the Gulf Coast the past few years.

“My biggest fear when I saw some of these symptoms present themselves because that’s what it looked like to me,” said Shelli.

The past nine months, their family has been doing everything they can to help Mary Beth fight the rare disease.

“It’s only rare until it happens to you,” said Shelli.

“It sucks. In the right, weakness, and you have to wear an eye patch,” said Mary Beth.

Mary Beth just finished up a clinical trial in Cincinnati, but are now trying out a different treatment closer to home, at UAB in Birmingham.

“It can’t happen overnight,” said Mary Beth.

While continuing to make every memory count. “We’re trying to make every day the best day,” said Shelli.

Mary Beth’s family says support from the community has helped them cope with the diagnosis.

“It’s something that can tear families apart, but I do believe it’s brought us stronger together,” said Shelli.

But her father, Shawn Ezell, says Mary Beth’s strength keeps them afloat.

“What’s your three B’s? Brave, beautiful, and bold,” said Shawn.

Her family says they are thankful for the community’s support throughout their journey after the diagnosis.

You can follow updates on her journey on Facebook. There is a GoFundMe to help her family.