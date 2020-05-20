Saraland Foosackly’s reopens after brief closure due to member testing positive for COVID-19

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foosackly’s in Saraland has now reopened on May 16 after announcing one of its members tested positive for COVID-19.

Full press release is below:

The foosackly’s in Saraland reopened this past Saturday (5/16) following a brief closure after one of the members of their crew tested positive for COVID-19. After receiving news of the positive results, foosackly’s management immediately responded with a temporary closure of the Saraland location.

During the closure, which started on Wednesday night, E-3 Environmental was hired to perform a deep cleaning and sanitizing of the restaurant and 42 of the location’s crew members were tested at Greater Mobile Urgent Care. All 42 crew members who were tested received a negative result and were cleared for work. The crew member who initially tested positive is recovering at home and, at last check, doing well.

The Saraland location was open for business at 10am this past Saturday with all necessary health precautions in place, including masks for all crew members, and the restaurant looks forward to again serving Saraland and the surrounding communities.

