Saraland Fire, PD respond to incident at Quality Inn

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland Fire Department and Police are responding to an incident at the Quality Inn on Industrial Parkway.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is reaching out to get more information.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories