Saraland City Schools requiring masks through Sept. 6

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — As Mobile County hits new record highs for COVID-19 cases, schools in the area are shifting their mask policy. Friday, Saraland City Schools followed suit.

According to a Facebook post to the official page by superintendent Dr. Aaron Milner, Saraland City Schools will require “masks/facial coverings” through Sept. 6.

The policy went into effect Friday.

Saraland City Schools cited the rising COVID-19 cases and a need to protect children and the community.

They will “reevaluate” the mask policy ahead of Labor Day, according to the post.

Milner also thanked everyone “for your willingness to join us in doing our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 while maximizing students’ opportunities for face-to-face classroom instruction.”