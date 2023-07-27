SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Students who take the bus home from Saraland City Schools may need to make new afterschool arrangements this school year.

This is due to a new bus policy that says students will only be picked up and dropped off at the bus stop closest to their registered home address.

“As we have grown as a school system that’s just not a manageable practice anymore,” Saraland City School Superintendent, Dr Aaron Milner said.

The school district now has over 3,000 students enrolled and 590 different bus stops. Making multiple bus drop off and pick up arrangements difficult for staff to keep up with.

Stay-at-home mom Haleigh Thornton said that this policy will not impact her but it has impacted close friends and family who have used her address as a drop-off location before.

“It can be an inconvenience for a lot of families, especially working moms, single moms, single dads, I can definitely see how it puts them in an awkward situation,” Thornton said.

Bus drivers will now be given a tablet to check the student in and out as they are getting on and off the bus.

“They will be checking the student in and out to ensure the safety of the student, making us accountable to the parents where they were picked up and where they were dropped off,” Milner said.

This new policy has no exceptions even if a family has different afterschool needs.

“We will not make any exception to the rule because we bus over 1500 students,” Milner said.

A new app will be coming out within the next couple of weeks that is similar to Live 360. This app will allow parents to track where and when the bus will arrive.

The first day of school is August 7.