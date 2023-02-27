SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland City Council held a specially called meeting to discuss their progress on a multi-million dollar sports complex. Construction for the complex could start as soon as June of this year.

The $54 million dollar project will provide guests with indoor and outdoor facilities. Councilmember Natalie Moye said the project has came a long way since it was last introduced in June.

“This is an opportunity to just show everybody what we’ve been working on, what we’ve been working towards,” said Moye. “And to really build that consensus, and to give the go ahead to move forward and say, this is everything we see on paper, let’s move forward to implement this.”

Newly rendered 3D models show the indoor basketball courts and track. Saraland City Council President Joe McDonald says citizens can expect a lot of amenities to enjoy.

“We will have six tennis courts,” said McDonald. “We’ll also have a beach volleyball court and then the inside gymnasium will have four basketball courts, where we can host tournaments and eight volleyball courts, or we can have those tournaments also.”

The sportsplex is now getting ready to enter its fourth stage out of the seven phases. McDonald says the fourth stage deals with bids and contractual agreements.

“The next phase is when we get all the contract documents together,” explained McDonald. “Send it out for bid, and then go out for bid and then we should start moving in April or May.”

The sportsplex is set to sit off Celeste Road. Once the bidding is complete, construction will soon begin in June leaving residents such as Johnny Haines whose lived in Saraland all of his life excited for what’s to come.

“I think is great for the whole community of Saraland,” said Haines. “And surrounding counties and cities. So we’re gonna have a lot of participation as far as people visiting and just moving around, having fun.”

Architects anticipate the construction for the entire sportsplex to be completed for Spring 2025.