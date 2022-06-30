SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland now has an architect for the city’s multi-million-dollar Sportsplex that’s set to be built off Celeste Road.

The purpose of the meeting was to give the council and community members the chance to get answers and give feedback about the city’s multi-million dollar Sportsplex project.

City Council members present at the meeting gave unanimous approval for the firm to move forward.

The firm now leading the project, Chambless King Architects, showed examples of prior sports facilities they’ve created, giving Saraland city leaders a look at what they could have in just a couple of years.

A representative from the firm also showed where the future Sportsplex sits in relation to all the other City parks.

Saraland Mayor Howard Rubenstein spoke positively of the firm. He said, “Spent a lot of time with them already and we are confident that they’re going to do a good job for us.”

As of June 30, Saraland is waiting for the results of the survey to be done for the Sportsplex, but city leaders don’t expect to wait too long. City leaders expect to get the results in their hands in the next couple of weeks.

After that’s done, the work picks up. The architecture firm provided some examples showing how quickly the timeline moves ahead.