Saraland church starts community prayer wall that is making a big impact

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) – News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke with Senior Pastor Matthew Johnson about the inspiration behind this 28 foot wall, why they decided to not put it on church property, and what it means to the community.

People from all over the community have come to write their prayer requests, whatever it may be, on a Christmas ornament and hang it on the wall to be prayed over during this season.

Johnson explains that while Christmas is a happy time for most people, some families have experience great loss which can make this time of year difficult. That, coupled with his friend doing a smaller version of this wall were the inspiration behind it.

Johnson also emphasizes, “You may notice that this prayer wall is not on church property. That was strategic. If it is on our property, that makes it our prayer wall. This is not Living Hope’s prayer wall. This is a community prayer wall.”

This has already made a large impact on the community. The church prayed over the wall last week and will continue to throughout the holiday season. Check out the video for awesome views of the prayer wall.

