SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — For the third year, Bayou Sara Baptist Church in Saraland will be taking getting rid of your Christmas tree to the next level.

That next level is an explosive way to begin the New Year.

“We will cover them in several thousand bottle rockets and cherry bombs and some bigger fireworks that shoot way up in the air and all of that good stuff, and then we will cover them in something that will ignite them, usually gasoline diesel that kind of stuff,” family pastor Dustin Tutor said.

This is all a part of the church’s youth group New Year’s Eve celebration.

Tutor said he learned of the idea from another pastor in Mississippi and knew that he needed to continue the fun into Saraland when he moved here.

“We try to be as safe as possible with it when we do it,” Tutor said.

The church ensures everyone stays at least 100 feet away from the trees with fire extinguishers ready, and the Saraland Fire Department is on standby just in case.

“Some of us, like me, will have our knees shaking; there will be others, youth pastors going to feel really confident about it,” church member Tyler Rachel said. “There will be some happy people, and some of us will be scared. I will probably be one of those.”

Despite what Rachel said he fears, this is not his first rodeo. Last year, he shot a flaming arrow into the pile of trees.

This year, he helped build a trebuchet that will catapult a softball on fire into the trees.

“Basically, we will just send a flaming ball of fire through the air, and they will go off,” Tutor said. “They go off fairly quickly and make a big boom and send a bunch of fireworks into the atmosphere and the kids love it and we enjoy it.”

They will launch into the New Year starting at 10 p.m. but ask attendees to arrive by 9:45 p.m.

If you still need to dispose of a live Christmas tree, they ask you to bring it to the back of the church by Sunday at 6 p.m.