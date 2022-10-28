SARALAND, Ala (WKRG) — When 4-year-old Brantley Finch of Saraland goes trick or treating this year, he’s King of the Road.

“It was a complete surprise for him, so it was cool. He was very happy,” said Brantley’s mother, Katlyn Finch. Using cardboard, paint, foam posters, wood, fishing lines, lights, coke bottles and aluminum foil, his family built a scaled-down ‘big rig’ fashioned to look like his grandfather’s 18-wheeler.

“The trailer part is actually a fishing cart we use for Brant when we go to the beach.”

Brant has cerebral palsy and epilepsy and making him a Halloween costume is very special for his family. “For us, this is his ‘ball game’ & his own little time to shine.”

“The costume is his shining moment where a lot of us come together to see him and what we create and he’s the star of it all.”