The Saraland Animal Shelter is urgently seeking fosters and adopters due to capacity issues

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Animal Shelter is over capacity and desperately seeking assistance, according to a recent Facebook post.

The shelter, located at 106 Station Street, has been no-kill for 10 years.

The “Saraland Pets” Facebook page said they “…desperately need assistance from the community in finding homes for these animals. Any assistance received in adoption helps make room for another animal in need.”

According to the post, regular adoption hours take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

In light of the capacity issues, the regular adoption fee on adult dogs has been waived, the shelter said. According to the Saraland Animal Shelter website, this fee covers adoption, a spay/neuter service, and a rabies shot.

For more information or to get the adoption process started, call the shelter at (251) 679-5570 or visit their website at www.saraland.org/animal-control/. Photos and information are also available at the shelter’s Facebook page “Saraland Pets“.