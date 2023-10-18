SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A Saraland Elementary School fifth-grader won a cross-country meet after losing an important part of her clothing: a shoe.

Abigail Sanders won the meet in Daphne Monday while wearing only one shoe.

According to her family, someone stepped on her heel, causing her shoe to fall off at the beginning of the race. She kept running for nearly 2 miles without her shoe.

Her father grabbed her shoe and eventually handed it to her because it had a timing chip in it. She didn’t have time to put it back on, so she just carried it through the entirety of the race.

She got first place and helped her team to win second place overall.