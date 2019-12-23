Santa visits NICU at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Before Santa heads off around the world tomorrow, he visited the city’s tiniest patients during their ugly Christmas sweater party in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital.
The hospital says the sweaters were made by the parents.
To see more photos from Santa’s visit, head over the USA Children’s and Women’s Facebook page here.
