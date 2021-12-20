Sanitary Sewer Overflow in Saraland says Mobile County Health

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Health Department announced several Sanitary Sewer Overflows in Saraland.

The overflows occurred due to the heavy rainfall and storms the area had over the weekend.

Saraland officials say the following areas had overflows:

South side of Celeste Road between Camelot Drive and Lafayette Drive

Cedar Street and Bayou Sara Avenue

212 Ferry Avenue

The following areas were affected in total:

Celeste Road more than 100,000 but less than 250,000 gallons spilled. The overflow went into the Bayou Sara storm drain system due to heavy rain.

Cedar Street had more than 1,000 and less than 10,000 gallons spilled. This overflow went into the Bayou Sara storm drain system.

Ferry Avenue had less than 1,000 gallons spilled. This overflow went into the Bayou Sara storm drain system.

Residents are asked to take precautions in this area with any standing water that may accumulate as the result of these overflows. If you come in contact with an untreated sewage area you are advised to wash your hands and clothing thoroughly.

Residents are also advised to take precautions when using the Bayou Sara for recreational purposes. All seafood harvested from this general area should be thoroughly cooked before consumption. You should also wash your hands after cleaning seafood before preparing food.