MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water and Sewer System responded to a Sanitary Sewer Overflow caused by a grease blockage on Tuesday, Feb 8. The overflow occurred off Dewitt Street.

MAWSS says about 55 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Three Mile Creek because of a grease blockage on a sewer mainline. The blockage has been cleared and steps are being taken to further prevent any more overflows in this location.

Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold II for Mobile County advises any residents in the area to take precautions when coming into contact with standing water that may have built up from the overflow. Wash your hands and clothing thoroughly if you came in contact with standing wastewater.

Also, it is advised to take precautions when using Three Mile Creek for recreational purposes, cook food thoroughly before eating and wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

MAWSS says grease blockages occur when grease, fatty foods, and oil are put down drains and they provide free containers for grease recycling. More information on this program can be found here.