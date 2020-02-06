Sanitary sewer overflow caused by extreme rainfall in Prichard

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
city of prichard_1516150080111.jpg.jpg

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Water Works & Sewer responded to a sanitary sewer overflow of 200 gallons on February 5, 2020, at 211 Patricia Avenue. The cause was extreme rainfall that lasted from approximately 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Gum Tree Branch for recreational purposes because of this overflow. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. Wash your hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories