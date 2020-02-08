Mayor Sandy Stimpson talks Africatown with Anderson Cooper for ’60 minutes’

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson sat down with Anderson Cooper to discuss the story of Africatown.
Mayor Stimpson calls the people of Africatown “resilient” as they persevered through such hardships.
He urges us all to embrace the story of Africatown and use this as fuel to create a better future.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mild and sunny Sunday, unsettled week ahead
- Africatown event pushes preservation and history
- Big News: Keith Richards quits smoking! (and also his band is touring again)
- Former California airport workers say viral video cost them their jobs
- Otter attacks girl, dog in Florida home