Mayor Sandy Stimpson talks Africatown with Anderson Cooper for ’60 minutes’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Alabama Senator Doug Jones is defending his vote to convict the president during impeachment. Jones was speaking at an Africatown event in Mobile Saturday. It was his first public appearance on the gulf coast since the impeachment vote Wednesday. Jones says what President Trump did was wrong and he had a duty to uphold his oath as a Senator. Despite the fact that Trump is popular in Alabama, Jones said he voted to do what he saw as right.

“The constitution doesn’t require a poll in which to vote it requires a lot of due diligence and a lot of work. I don’t do things based on polls. I understand there will be people who disagree with this, there will be people who do agree you can’t get 100% on anything. What I did do is follow my oath in the constitution,” said Jones. Several Republican Senate opponents in Alabama issued statements critical of Jones in the last week. Jones says this wasn’t a political issue, it was about making the correct decision.