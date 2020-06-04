Sandbags available for pickup in Saraland

ALABAMA (WKRG) — Sandbags were distributed Thursday in Dauphin Island; however, if you couldn’t make it, Saraland will make sandbags available Friday and Saturday.

Your ID is required and there is a 10 bag limit in Saraland. The sandbags can be picked up at its Public Works Department.

This, of course, is in preparation for the upcoming Tropical Storm Cristobal.

