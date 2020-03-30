Salvation Army sets up site to feed the needy in Cathedral Square

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) – The Salvation Army partnered with Coastal Alabama to serve 170 meals to the needy Monday at Cathedral Square.

They plan to continue this effort every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from noon to 1 p.m., rain or shine. They say they will continue to feed these people until the coronavirus crisis is over. They are also making sure they are taking the necessary precautions and following CDC guidelines to make sure those are fed are safe.

The Salvation Army says this is just a part of their mission, but knew it was essential right now because other agencies have closed their doors in the area. Major Thomas Richmond said, “Our brothers and sisters need to be fed and they all need something to drink and right now we see that they’re being underserved and we want to make sure that we are there to help them as best we possibly can.”

