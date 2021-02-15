Salvation Army cold-weather shelter opens in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A cold night is expected across Mobile and the region. With some of the coldest weather of the season, the Salvation Army’s cold weather Shelter on Dauphin street is expecting a greater demand. Dozens of men are expected to spend the night in the building on Dauphin Street instead of on the street.

“Having everyone there we set the rules for what people need to adhere to and we bring in extra staff to monitor that as well,” said Salvation Army Area Commander Trey Jones. Over the last year officials at the Salvation Army and other nonprofits are dealing with the duel challenges of COVID health concerns and economic strains.

“We’re not just here when it’s cold now, we’re here when it’s cold all the time, individual snacks, bottles of water we can give when people look for assistance,” said Jones. COVID concerns mean they’ve tried to put more space between homeless clients and also keeping room for the residential rehab program that continues even when the weather warms up. When dealing with men who are homeless or heatless one of the biggest challenges is overcoming resistance to leaving their things behind on the street so they can come inside for shelter.

“It’s true there are a lot of people who don’t want to leave their things or they don’t want to come in for a certain set of rules. That is a challenge but for the most part they know it will be dangerously cold,” said Jones.