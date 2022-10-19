MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG is partnering with the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign for an opportunity to ring the bell at locations along the Gulf Coast.

Bell ringing starts Nov. 11 and people can choose between ringing the ball for an entire day or just a few hours.

You have the opportunity to sign up one of three ways: as an individual, with a group or even as a ‘virtual ringer’ which includes just the online fundraiser. People ringing as a group will ring at multiple locations and times.

You can donate to the Salvation Army. Donations can be one time or monthly.