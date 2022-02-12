DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Another relatively new Mardi Gras tradition returns Saturday. The Mystic Krewe of Salty Paws Pet Parade is happening on Dauphin Island. According to an event page post:

“On-site registration begins at 9 a.m. Cost will be $10 per person and pet. Additional people in your group will be $10.00 per person.” The parade starts at 10.” They continue: “The theme this year will be “The Wonderful World of Disney”. Prizes will be awarded for Best Group, Most Creative, and Best Cart.”

The event raises money for the Animal Rescue Foundation, better known as ARF. Like most nonprofits, ARF has had some recent struggles. Last year the organization announced it was closing its shelter and instead would work with municipal shelters to provide foster homes for the city’s animals.