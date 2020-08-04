Saints cut Stallworth

Mobile native has spent the last two seasons with New Orleans

Murphy High School alum Taylor Stallworth is being released by the New Orleans Saints, according to multiple sources.

The defensive tackle made the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He played in 14 games that year.

Last year, Stallworth was cut out of training camp and signed to the Saints’ practice squad. He was later activated, appearing in the Saints last four regular season games and their playoff loss to Minnesota.

In 18 regular season games, Stallworth has 16 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery.

Stallworth played college football at South Carolina.