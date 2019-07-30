Saint Luke’s archery camp continues in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – News 5’s Caroline Carithers went to Saint Luke’s Episcopal School this morning to check out its archery camp. Students in 4th through 12th grade can compete.

After talking to Coach Brandon Ryan, we found out that this is more than just a summer camp. These students participate on a team all year and compete at the regional and national level. This year, they ranked 27th out of 200 at Nationals in Louisville, KY. This camp serves as practice for students not to get rusty over the summer.

Not only do kids have a lot of fun at this camp, but they learn a lot of valuable information too. In fact, archer Baker Farnell tells News 5 that he learned eleven steps to archery. He laughs as he says “I cannot remember all of them, but one of the most important things is to anchor…focus, remember and repeat.”

While the students did really well at Nationals this year, Coach Ryan says he already has goals in place for next year. This year, Saint Luke’s came very close to beating Dixon, and claims that next year is the year.

