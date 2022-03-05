MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A group of students from the northeast who’ve been sailing around the eastern seaboard are learning about Mobile history. The education vessel took students to learn more about the Clotilda. Every day is a busy day when you’re a crew member aboard the Harvey Gamage.

“There’s a lot of community living, a lot of relying on each other, a lot of responsibility,” said Captain Matt Glenn. Students are spending a semester aboard this sailboat, stopping at eastern seaports and learning about history. Saturday they set sail and headed north up the Mobile River to visit the site of the last slave ship to land in the US, the Clotilda. The stop at the Clotilda site is a special addition to their journey few can experience it in person. Author Ben Raines was along to help with the lessons and says the city and state need to do more for this landmark.

“It’s embarrassing we’re here in Alabama and the state still hasn’t committed to digging up the ship this is an internationally important artifact it is one of the only slave ships ever found it is the only intact slave ship ever found,” said Raines. Organizers on board the Harvey Gammage say this is a way to teach some lessons you can’t necessarily get just in the classroom.

“We’re based out of New Hampshire and Rhode Island so coming down to the south is a different experience for a lot of us, a lot more tangible a lot more real and be able to connect to that and bring it back to our peers up north,” said deckhand educator Jules Cranberg. After the trip to the Clotilda site, students will also tour significant Mobile sites on land.

“Unity between the kids understanding some things they didn’t know before and learning some things they didn’t know before,” said President of the Clotilda Descendants Association Darron Patterson.