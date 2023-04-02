UPDATE (5:34 p.m.): Officials with Mobile Fire Rescue Department have released more information about a sailboat fire in Mobile Bay Sunday.

Officials said ALEA was in charge of the scene. Mobile Fire Rescue, Mobile Police, Fairhope Fire Rescue and USCG provided assistance. There were three people inside the boat who abandoned it once the fire started and a good samaritan picked them up. The people were uninjured and were transported back to a local marina.

Original Story

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A sailboat caught fire in Mobile Bay Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The release said Sunday around 3:10 p.m. a “marine-related incident” occurred that involved a sailboat catching on fire. Members from the ALEA Marine Patrol Division, the United States Coast Guard and the Mobile Fire Rescue Department responded to the fire.

Black smoke could be seen near the coast of the Eastern Shore at the time of the incident. WKRG News 5’s Battleship camera got video of the fire.