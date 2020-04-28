Safer at Home order: What this means for business

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the new “Safer at Home” Order issued Tuesday by Gov. Kay Ivey, all retail shops will be allowed to open back up, but with some limitations.

“While maintaining focus on our personal health. It is now time to maintain focus also on our economic health,” Gov. Ivey stated during her press conference on the matter. This Safer at Home order will allow retailers to open their doors once again, but with a 50 percent occupancy limit, increased sanitation and with social distancing guidelines in place.

Other business owner though, feel left out of the mix.

“If retailers are opening up at 50 percent capacity, then why not bars and restaurants. I don’t understand it. We are just playing second fiddle to everyone else,” said Tom Sawyer, owner of Bob’s Downtown Restaurant.

The new order that takes effect on Thursday at 5 p.m. says restaurants will remain curbside, takeout or delivery only. Also still closed are close-contact services like salons and barber shops, gyms and entertainment venues like theaters.

The Safer at Home Order lasts until May 15. The Governor’s office is still working on what will happen beyond that date.

