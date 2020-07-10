Safe driving campaign focus of friends and family seeking justice for senior killed days before graduation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been a month and a half since an 18-year-old Theodore High School senior was killed in a car crash days before graduation. Two men have been charged in that crash. Now family and friends begin a campaign to raise awareness about safe driving. A link to their GoFundMe page is here.

Devinee Rooney had been 18 for less than a month, before the fatal crash that took her life. As friends and family prepare for what may be a months long legal process, they’re also raising awareness in her memory to remind people to be safe while driving. As part of their “Justice for Devinee” campaign they’ve created purple ribbons for people who want to show their support for Devinee and safer driving.

“We need to stop and look at how to protect our children, with “Justice for Devinee” our goal is to raise enough awareness to where if I’m driving on Schillinger you know your child is safe driving next to me and I know my child is safe driving next to you,” said family friend April Barton. They’ve started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for signs and supplies for the campaign as well as advocate for changes to improve traffic safety.

Next week one of the two men charged with “homicide by vehicle” in Devinee Rooney’s death is expected in court. Logan Woodruff has an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday. Last week the other man charged in the case, Yaderik Jose Morales Madera, had his bond set and was released from jail. During a preliminary hearing a state trooper testified Madera was driving at least 70 mph in a 35 mph zone in the collision that killed Rooney.

