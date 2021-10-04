Saenger theatre holds Halloween movie series

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Saenger Theatre will hold a two-night Halloween movie series.

Starting Friday, Oct 29 the theatre will show Friday the 13th and on Saturday, Oct. 30 Beetlejuice (1988) will premiere.

Both movies will start at 7 PM. Tickets will be sold at $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under and seniors. The Mobile Saenger Theatre box office is open from 9 AM to 2 PM Monday to Friday.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Mobile Civic Center box office from 9 AM to 5 PM Monday to Friday.

The theatre will open at 6 pm on Oct 29 and 30.

Tickets cannot be purchased on the phone or online.