Saenger Theatre extends summer classic movie series

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — More classic movies are coming to the Saenger Theatre in Mobile.

The venue announced Wednesday that they will show 13 movies on the big screen, which is more than double the normal movie lineup.

SHOWINGS:

Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m. | National Lampoon’s Vacation

Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m. | Airplane

Sunday, July 26 at 3 p.m. | Citizen Kane

Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m. | Remember the Titans

Sunday, August 2 at 3 p.m. | Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Thursday, August 6 at 7 p.m. | The Big Chill

Sunday, August 9 at 3 p.m. | Frozen

Thursday, August 13 at 7 p.m. | Muscle Shoals

Sunday, August 16 at 3 p.m. | Footloose

Thursday, August 20 at 7 p.m. | Pretty Woman

Sunday, August 23 at 3 p.m. | The Bridge on the River Kwai

Thursday, August 27 at 7 p.m. | Ghost

Sunday, August 30 at 3 p.m. | Jailhouse Rock

The movies will be shows each Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. and each Thursday evening at 7 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the movie.

Ticket Information:

$6 for adults

$3 for children (12 & under) and seniors (60+)

Tickets for all movies will go on sale Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m.

The majority of available seats will be sold in groups of four

The Box Office is currently closed- movie tickets can be purchased at the Mobile Civic Center Box Office.

Tickets for movies can not be purchased online or by phone.

Limited concessions, as well as beer and wine, will be available.

Each year, the Saenger Theatre partners with a local non-profit during the Summer Movie Series to collect needed wish list items and cash donations for the organization at each movie.

This year, the Saenger Theatre is partners with the Mobile Ronald McDonald House. The Summer Movie Series collects needed wish list items and cash donations for the organization at each movie

Items that will be collected at each movie are:

• Paper bowls (microwavable) • Shampoo

• Plastic cups (disposable) • Conditioner

• Paper plates • Body Wash

• Tall kitchen trash bags • Powder coffee creamer (pourable canisters)

• 8 to 10-gallon trash can liners • Sugar (pourable canisters)

• Laundry detergent pods • Granola or breakfast bars

COVID-19 Protocols for Summer Movie Series:

Masks will be required for all patrons and staff while inside the venue.

In order to meet social distancing guidelines, only 700 tickets will be available for each movie.

We have mapped out our seating chart to ensure that patrons are properly socially distanced.

We will have a limited number of seats for two people available for each movie.

For additional information about our health and safety protocols, please visit bit.ly/saengersafety.

